Champaign-Urbana health officials are warning the public about the omicron variant.
"We have been through wave after wave but let me assure you that what's coming next- is a tsunami. When omicron gets here it's going to be a tsunami and it's going to be like nothing we've ever seen," Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Health Department said in a press conference Monday afternoon.
Its been an exhausting year, but experts are sounding the alarm again- the worst may not be behind us.
"If you are not vaccinated and boosted- if eligible- you are not only risking infection but potential hospitalization and death," Pryde said.
Hospital officials said they have plenty of space to add beds, but not enough doctors and nurses to care for patients.
"The list of people who work at Carle Hospital now, compared to last year, are similar. But what we're seeing is more people are getting infected this year," Dr. Robert Healy, Chief Quality Officer of Carle Health explained.
Dr. Healy said more than 90% of the Care staff is vaccinated, but increasing breakthrough cases are sending more staff home to quarantine.
"That's really putting a strain on our system. That's one of the reasons we really are pressing hard, as all of us have said, for our community to be as protected as possible," Dr. Healy added.
OSF Healthcare Heart of Mary Medical Center said they're experiencing similar trends, with breakthrough infections- despite the fact that 95% of staff are fully vaccinated.
"We continue to look at our staffing every 4 hours to ensure we have the right number of staff here at the right place at the right time," Deb McCarter, Vice President and Chief Nursing officer at OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center explained.
Health officials are pleading with the public to get vaccinated and boosted before the holidays- even if you've had an infection in the past.
"A natural immunity alone is not going to protect you from omicron," Dr. Healy added.
Pryde said vaccinated adults who have not received their booster are significantly more at-risk of contracting omicron. She recommends getting your shot or booster immediately.
