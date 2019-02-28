URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Urbana Jaycees will host a food drive to benefit the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
The "Birthday Social & Food Drive" will be held Thursday, Feb. 28 at Broadway Food Hall from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
The public is invited to the food drive and informational social.
People are encouraged to bring canned food which will be donated to Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.
The soup kitchen operates a kitchen and dining area to provide a safe and respectful environment to feed the hungry.
The Broadway Food Hall has food and drink for sale, and the Jaycees will have birthday cake available.
The Jaycees offer members ages 18 to 40 an opportunity to grow professionally through leadership opportunities and work to create positive change in Champaign Urbana.
Previously, the Champaign Urbana Jaycees collected two bins of school supplies, 348 pairs of socks, and 61 winter clothing items to benefit the Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club, CU at Home, and CU Canteen Run, respectively.