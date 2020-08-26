CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
An MTD Operator tested positive on Wednesday, August 26.
The employee is recovering at home.
To protect the employee’s privacy, their identity, medical condition, and additional details of their work will not be released.
The employee last served the public on Monday, August 24 and operated the 6 Orange from approximately 12:00 – 4:00 pm and the 5/50 Green from approximately 5:50 – 10:30 pm. This employee will not resume work until CUPHD authorizes their return.
Upon review of vehicle cameras, the MTD Operator properly wore a mask while interacting with passengers who were six feet or less from the driver’s area and interactions were brief, averaging less than one minute.
Other MTD employees identified as having close contact with the employee have been notified, sent for testing, and put under modified quarantine.
Affected MTD vehicles and areas with confirmed exposure were removed from service immediately and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.