CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District is making masks optional on fixed-route, ADA paratransit, C-CARTS, and at all MTD facilities including Illinois Terminal.
The order will go into effect immediately and comes after the federal Transportation Security Administration lifted its security directive mandating masks on public transportation conveyances and hubs on Monday.
The Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that masks be worn in indoor public transportation settings.
“Our mask mandate has been based on federal guidance,” said Chief of Staff, Amy Snyder. “We will continue to monitor this situation as it unfolds, alongside state and local actions. But for now, masks will be optional on MTD vehicles and at our facilities until further notice.”
All riders are encouraged to travel responsibly to protect their health and the health of those around them. MTD asks that all customers be mindful of the following to maximize their experience:
Do not use transit if you are ill and keep these practices in mind when you ride:
- Spread out when possible on buses and vans, as well as at platforms and stops.
- If you can, leave through the back door to reduce crowding at the front of the bus.
- Go touch-free with MTD’s digital passes through Token Transit. Get rewarded for riding with free pass upgrades.
- MTD employees are vigilant about their health and the health of those around them. MTD offers on-site Shield Testing for our employees and their household members.
- MTD is also part of the American Public Transportation Association’s Health & Safety Commitment, pledging to work together to follow industry best practices for a safer ride.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.