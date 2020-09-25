CHAMPAIGN Ill (WAND)- Today kicks off the first day of Pride Fest for Champaign County. Due to the pandemic, the Pride Fest Celebration will be completely virtual, with this year's theme set as Staying Apart- Rising United.
Darya Shahgheibi, United Pride Program Administrator, said, "We really think that that fits what's going on just in our country, in our nation. People are having to stay six feet apart, but we feel that even though you have to be 6 feet apart, we can do things. We can educate others, we can educate ourselves, we can attend these workshops that are happening on Saturday, and we can stay united."
From Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th, United Pride will host a full schedule of online workshops, mixers, and youth programs for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies to stream.
Featured events of the weekends' celebration include: Connecting to Queer History Through Zines, LGBTQIA+ Pronoun Workshop, Connecting to Queer History Through Drag, Pride Fest Trivia Night, and more. For more information on this year's celebration and the full schedule of events, visit unitingpride.org.
