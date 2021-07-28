CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Delta variant present in Champaign County, CUPHD announces their alignment with the CDC and recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission.
The CDC is also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
This particular variant appears to be much more transmissible and impacts younger patients in a way previous variants have not.
According to the CDC, a small percentage of vaccine breakthrough cases are expected as with any vaccine; however, fully vaccinated people are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than people with similar risk factors who are not vaccinated.
“While the COVID-19 vaccinations are highly effective, the Delta variant is very contagious so CUPHD is also aligning with the CDC recommendation of wearing a mask when in public indoor settings. Champaign County has seen a rise in cases and now has a positivity rate of 5 percent which puts us in an area of substantial transmission,” said Awais Vaid, Deputy Administrator and Epidemiologist at the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
For additional CDC guidance, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
