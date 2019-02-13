CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District employees will be attending a poverty simulation exercise Wednesday.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District will have limited hours Wednesday, Feb.13 as employees attend the simulation.
The CUPHD building located will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The poverty simulation exercise is based on real-life family situations that have been experienced by those living in poverty.
Staff will be placed into families who will experience a wide range of circumstances ranging from homelessness to being a single parent raising children, losing a job to finding transportation to get food from the grocery store.
The goal is to help them understand how to better serve low-income populations.