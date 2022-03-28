CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is holding an open house on maternal and child health.
CUPHD is celebrating the grand re-opening of its breast milk depot and dispensary. The event will be held Tuesday, March 29 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The public is invited to come learn about services offered by the Division of Maternal and Child Health. There will be giveaways and light refreshments.
CUPHD is a breast milk depot and dispensary with Mothers’ Milk Bank of the Western Great Lakes.
“To have a local depot that collects milk for their local milk bank is such an important relationship,” says Amber Barnes, Registered Nurse and Clinical Manager at Milk Bank WGL. “Human milk contains a large number of antibodies, many of which are specific to the mother’s geographic region. Babies get maximum protection as a result. Local antibodies for local babies!”
Healthy, lactating women who have been screened and approved as donors through Milk Bank WGL bring their milk to the depot.
All donations are shipped to the milk bank’s processing facility in Elk Grove Village, IL where it is pasteurized to eliminate viruses and bacteria. The pasteurized milk is tested by a third-party lab and distributed to hospitals and outpatients in Illinois and Wisconsin.
CUPHD also serves as a donor milk dispensary where families can purchase pasteurized donor breast milk. Donor milk can be used when a mother has a low milk supply, is ill or on certain medications, or in cases of adoption or surrogacy.
In addition to donor milk services, CUPHD offers breastfeeding support.
More programs include:
- Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
- Family Case Management
- GREAT Start
- HealthWorks
- Childhood immunizations
Those interested in becoming a donor through Milk Bank WGL can visit the milk bank’s website at www.milkbankwgl.org.
