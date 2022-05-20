CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) announces that COVID-19 community level transmission in Champaign County is now high.
Changes in the level of transmission are based on three indicators which includes new case rate per 100,000 population, percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population.
CUPHD has released the following recommendations:
- Wear a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get boosted when eligible.
- Get tested if you have symptoms.
- If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.