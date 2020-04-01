CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign COVID-19 cases continue to be on the rise for central Illinois.
The Champaign-Urbana Health Department posted on their website that they now have a total of 38 cases, 5 recovered, 15 hospitalized and 0 deaths as of Wednesday evening.
Julie Pryde with the Champaign-Urbana Health District announced on Tuesday on the Health Districts Facebook page that she along with other officials are working hard to keep everyone safe.
"I would really like to urge everyone to stay at home as much as possible. We have sustained community transmission at this time. That means that we don't know who has it, but everyone has the potential to have it. So you have to consider yourself infectious and everyone else infectious," she said.
Carle Foundation Hospital is looking to increase its ICU beds as the need continues to grow.
"We're looking at increasing the capacity of our resources and this region. We feel we have a capacity to increase our ICU beds to at least 100 and up to 200 in an urge situation...we can reach a total bed count of at least 600," said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Charles Dennis.
OSF Hospital has also started restricting access to the hospital.
Each week city public service workers and health care providers will continue to update the public with new information. They will stream their Facebook videos on Tuesday's and Thursday's.
They have also added a chart where you can track down the virus by location, age, ethnicity and gender.