CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation Connections Program is collecting school supplies for homeless students in a virtual donation drive.
The drive is intended to help provide students with supplies, clothes, and other personal hygiene items.
To participate in the drive, you can purchase items off the Regional Office of Education #9 R.O.E. Amazon wish list or direct monetary donations to the C-U School Foundation website.
For more information, visit https://cuschoolsfoundation.org/connections-fund/.
