CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The CU 1-to-1 mentoring program is seeing record numbers of students wanting mentors, and the next mentor could be you.
For how to apply to learn more about the program directly, visit their website.
With over 450 matches already, the program is building relationships and changing lives in Champaign-Urbana. The school based mentoring program serves both Champaign Unit 4 and Urbana District 116 in making a difference in student lives. Lauren Smith, the community outreach coordinator for the Champaign Unit 4 school district, said mentors provide support, encouragement and guidance.
Smith told WAND News, the program is a win-win.
"The impact goes both ways," Smith said. "And I say, you know, you may make an impact on the students, but it's also it's huge, what impact the student can have on you."
The program is simple. Mentors just have to show up for a student who may not have a lot of other people that are consistently showing up.
The program is a long-term commitment. Some mentor matches have been building relationships for years. Mentors go from 21 years old to even some in their upper 80s.
"It's really a program for anybody that would like to get involved (and) make a difference. Listen, walk alongside a child, and, you know, be a part of their school life," Smith said.
WAND News caught up with potential mentors at the latest mentor training. Mike Krisman is wanting to serve for the Champaign school district.
"I've always wanted to give back a little bit as much as I can and so I thought this would be a great opportunity to do that," Krisman said.
He told WAND News he had a great upbringing and support from family and friends and now wants to pay it forward.
"If I can have some impact on a young child's life and give them some guidance and some encouragement and positivity in their lives to do the best they can, that's great," he said. "It's a win-win."
Another mentor, Rory Foulger, told WAND News she grew up alongside many mentors who have helped her become the person she is today. She hopes to help children find what makes their heart spark with enthusiasm and passion.
"I would hope to go inspire somebody to do good, kind of learning opportunities and find something that they're really interested in and kind of help them find their passions." Foulger said.
The program is in need of more mentors. There are two more mentor training centers coming up in October. Mentors must do the training, past a background check and interview with school before being assigned a mentee.
Upcoming Mentor Trainings
October 7th at 6:30 PM, Mellon Building
October 13th at 11:30 AM, Mellon Building
