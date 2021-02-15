CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announces COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue this week as scheduled.
If individuals need to reschedule due to inclement weather at any of the following locations, they may do so by completing any of the following options provided below:
Rantoul Youth Center, located at 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul
• Send an email through the signup genius link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/rantoulfeb16.
• Email: vaccinations@myrantoul.com.
• Or call: (217) 892-6844.
Former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza, located at 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign
• Call the hotline at (217) 902-6100, and they will accommodate as schedules allow.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, located at 201 W. Kenyon Road, Champaign
• Call: (217) 531-4538.
• If you registered online, you can go to: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-phase3
• Or email for assistance: coronavirus@c-uphd.org.
