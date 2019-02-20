CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Small businesses in Champaign will continue to get funding from the city through a small-business incentive program.
The city council approved that measure Tuesday night.
Council members said the program started in 2014 to help businesses by covering start-up costs and other services.
So far, 59 local businesses have participated.
If accepted into the program, business owners can get up to $7,000 to cover legal services related to starting a business, marketing, and branding or to cover capital equipment costs.