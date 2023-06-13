CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) –Police have arrested a Champaign woman in connection with a May 24 shooting incident on Providence Circle.
Champaign Police report officers were dispatched at 10:11 p.m. on May 24, 2023, to the 1200 block of Providence Circle in Champaign for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers located a 28-year-old male victim from Champaign with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance, where Police say he still remains in critical condition.
After further investigation, police discovered that a fight was taking place between multiple people when 27-year-old Gennell Carter-Tucker fired multiple rounds toward the crowd, striking one person before fleeing the area.
On June 13, 2023, members of the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Task Force assisted Champaign Police in arresting Carter-Tucker on a warrant for her involvement in this incident.
She remains in the custody of the Champaign County Correctional Center on charges of Attempted First Degree Murder.
Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
