CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman and her 4-year-old son will be living in a brand new home after receiving a new house from Habitat for Humanity on Wednesday.
Shaquita Baker said since moving out of her mother's house and living on her own six years ago, she's moved to a new apartment in each of those six years. The 27-year-old said she's really never felt at home.
“I’ve literally moved every year, just because I wasn’t comfortable with where I was," she said. "It just didn’t feel like (I was) somewhere I could make a home.”
Baker became a homeowner Wednesday evening after a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting at her new home on Beardsley Avenue. The house was built by Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, which helps community members obtain safe, reliable and affordable housing.
"She met all of our qualifiers," said Michelle Stallmeyer of Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County. "She is a very hard worker. We knew she needed a home to raise her young son in.”
The organization describes their homeowner program as a hand up, not a handout. Shaquita will make an interest-free mortgage payment and was required to help with the home's construction.
“We put in doors, we put in windows," she said. "Interior walls and the exterior walls, shingles for the roof (and) siding.”
She said the home will provide a better childhood for her son and allow her to more effectively pursue her dream of working either in the nonprofit industry or social work.
“To be able to create a home and stay here is important," she said. "I feel like this is a nice area to have a home in, and be in for a long time.”