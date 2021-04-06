(WAND)- Champaign woman pleas guilty to one count of resisting a peace officer after breaking the officer's thumb.
According to police, Aleyah Lewis, 22, of Champaign, admitted to resisting Urbana Sgt. Michael Cervantes after a shooting incident on April 10, 2020.
Lewis kicked and swung at Sgt. Cervantes, causing him to suffer a broken thumb.
On April 10, 2020, the Urbana Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1100 block of E. Colorado Street, Urbana, Illinois, at approximately 4:30 p.m.
After arriving on the scene, officers located Lewis and Kamarion Busby in the area.
The two matched the description of the couple involved in the reported shooting.
According to officers Busby and Lewis were ordered to get on the ground. Busby was compliant, but Lewis was argumentative and attempted to leave in defiance of the officers' commands.
When Sgt. Cervantes attempted to stop her; she responded physically, resulting in Sgt. Cervantes suffering a broken thumb.
Lewis was interviewed the next day at the jail and apologized to the officers, saying she had used intoxicating substances and did not remember her actions.
After pleading guilty, Lewis was sentenced to 18 months of probation, completing 100 hours of public service work, and cooperating with substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Other counts filed with regards to that incident, and a separate case of criminal trespass, criminal damage, and false reporting to DCFS, were dismissed.
State Attorney Julia Rietz stated, "all along our goal has been for Ms. Lewis to take responsibility for her actions and to get community support and help for the issues she presents. We are pleased with the result in this case; it is an appropriate resolution and we hope that Ms. Lewis can move forward in a positive direction."
