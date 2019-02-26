CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman is missing in Champaign.
35-year-old Crystal Redd has not been seen since Feb. 13.
She was last seen leaving her home on W. Beardsley Ave. in Champaign around 8:30 p.m.
She left to go to the Family Dollar at Bradley and Market and possibly to Walmart on North Prospect.
She is known to frequent downtown Champaign and the Illinois Terminal.
Redd is described as standing 4'9", weighing 105 lbs, with brown hair and green eyes.
If you know where she is, call Champaign County Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.