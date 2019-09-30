(WAND) - A woman from Champaign advanced in the show "The Voice" Monday night.
Team Kelly added Melinda Rodriguez after her performance of "What a Wonderful World" by Eva Cassidy Monday night. Rodriguez, 23, is originally from Miami, Fla., and resides in central Illinois.
Rodriguez has a strong background with music, as she took a public bus two hours each way to a performing arts middle school and high school, where jazz took a hold of her. She earned admission to the New England Conservatory in Boston, but came home a year later to care for her brother, who had chronic heart failure.
She has a strong work ethic that comes from her mother, who raised her and her siblings as a single mother while working as a registered nurse. She currently works three jobs while attending grad school at the U of I, where she heads the school's jazz vocal department. She also performs regularly with two bands.
The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. this fall on WAND-TV.