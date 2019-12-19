CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Community Coalition and City of Champaign have partnered with Champaign County Crime Stoppers to help prevent local gun crimes.
The Champaign County Community Coalition and the City of Champaign will contribute up to $30,000 to Champaign County Crime Stoppers to support the nonprofit's Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program.
This program allows Champaign County Crime Stoppers to pay their maximum $1,000 cash reward for anonymous tips that lead to the arrest of an individual using a gun during the commission of a felony crime in Champaign County.
The Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program has been very successful since launching in January 2019.
During the program's first 11 months, Champaign County Crime Stoppers paid out $12,000 in rewards for anonymous tips which resulted in 13 arrests and the recovery of 23 guns.
"The Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program has resulted in a significant increase in the number of anonymous tips Crime Stoppers receives from the public about crimes involving firearms," said John Hecker, President of Champaign County Crime Stoppers. "Our organization is proud to play a role in helping to address the community's gun crime problem. Crime Stoppers is grateful to the Champaign County Community Coalition and the City of Champaign for supporting our efforts to fight crime in Champaign County."
Tracy Parsons, facilitator of the Champaign County Community Coalition said, "After seeing the community's response to the Illegal Gun Bounty Reward Program we are pleased to see community members partnering with us. We refuse to normalize gun violence. The Champaign County Community Coalition continues to actively engage in several different programs and initiatives with community members to combat gun violence. We're encouraged to see the impact that Crime Stoppers is having in this area and are happy to partner with them so this successful program can continue."