CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign YMCA is hosting a new fundraiser called Cards for a Cause.
Their goal is to raise $30,000 needed to sponsor children with YMCA scholarships.
With a minimum $25 donation, the Stephens Family YMCA will send holiday wishes via the greeting card of your choice to your family, friends, neighbors, staff and colleagues.
After you make your donation, you can choose from one of four holiday card designs. Provide a mailing address, and they take care of the rest.
Donations go toward the Annual Scholarship Fund which provides financial assistance to youth and families to access YMCA programs and services.