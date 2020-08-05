CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Mayor Debra Frank Feinen once said the city would "review policing policies and strategies."
The Champaign Citizen Review Subcommittee hopes she will after submitting its annual recommendations for 2020.
On Monday, the CCRS submitted an eight-page draft of proposals to the city's human relations commission. The challenges included changing the Champaign police department's policy and studying the impact of having student resource officers in Unit 4 schools.
In the 2020 annual recommendation, it reads the CCRS wants tear gas to be prohibited and have police required to use every deescalation method before using force. They also want 10% of CPD's funds to create a program that would focus on mental health needs.
CCRS' chair, Emily Rodriguez, told WAND via e-mail:
"We seek to return power to residents that haven't had equal access to law enforcement such as undocumented immigrants and drug users."
Rodriguez also told WAND News these recommendations will not go far unless the people get involved and support them in an upcoming city council meeting. The CCRS will vote to approve its final recommendations on Sept. 9.
