CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - It's back for another season. Friday Night Live in Downtown Champaign offers free live music and activities for kids every Friday from June until August.
"It's a music performance series in downtown Champaign. Every Friday in June, July and August, in three different locations, there will be two bands. One at 6 and one at 7, for a total of six bands every Friday," said Kelly White, Executive Director of 40 North Champaign Arts Council.
40 North partners with the city, Busey Bank and Pour Bros. Taproom. The city shuts down roads and offers downtown a different experience for the summer. The three locations are: Neil and Park, Neil and Church and Market and Taylor.
"We get to come together with all of the other local artists and do what we love to do the most," said Lisa Castang, Vocalist with Casteye.
This weekly event offers an economic boost for local businesses. Visitors can support local artists, restaurants and retail stores.
"That's one of the great things about Friday Night Live, is the economic impact and also connecting with your communities. So, people can come down, obviously discover new bands, see the bands they love, eat at some new food places, drink at a couple places, explore some of the retail businesses," said White.
40 North's goal for the event is spreading the art of music during this series. This gives local bands the opportunity to preform for their community.
"To share something like music, where everybody can share a passion together. It's not about the money, it's about the love of what you're doing and hopefully it's spreading some joy," said Castang.
You can find the weekly line up on Friday Night Live's Facebook page here. Local artists who are interested in preforming during this music series can contact Kelly White at 217.351.9841, or kwhite@40north.org.
