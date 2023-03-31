(WAND) - Severe weather is expected across Central Illinois later today.
While we'll see a few scattered showers and storms through early afternoon, strong to severe storms are more likely between 5-10 p.m. Friday.
These storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes.
Storms end early tonight, and it'll be windy and colder with lows in the 30s.
Saturday will be windy and much cooler with scattered rain or snow showers during the morning. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way Sunday with highs near 60°.
It'll be very warm early next week with 70s on Tuesday with more strong to severe storms possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.