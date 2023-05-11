(WAND) - A muggy and warm weather pattern is setting up for Central Illinois.
We'll see a daily chance of showers and thunderstorms starting later today through Monday.
The best chances will come Friday and Saturday and some of the storms could be strong to severe.
Highs Thursday and Friday will be around 80° with low-to-mid-80s Saturday.
By Sunday and Monday, highs drops back to the 70s.
Rain chances could linger into Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
