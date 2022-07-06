(WAND WEATHER) - Hot and humid conditions are still in the forecast today and tomorrow across Central Illinois.
Tuesday was the hottest day of the summer with many hometowns closing in on 100°. Heat indices were in the 105°-115° range.
Scattered showers and storms will fade away this morning and re-develop this afternoon. These will continue into tonight and Thursday.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low-to-mid-90s. With the humidity factored in, it'll feel like 100°-110°.
Central Illinois will see a better chance of showers and storms Thursday night into Friday night.
The weekend will be nicer with highs in the 80s and less humidity.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
