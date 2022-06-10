SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Fair is just two months away. The fairgrounds are busy with prepping for thousands of people to pour into the gates and the changes coming.
"So Monday, to celebrate the first day of the box office, we're having some special giveaways if you will on Monday morning. And this only for in person, and only between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.," said Rebecca Clark.
Starting Monday, June 13, you can buy tickets to the fair. If you're lucky, you could win free tickets to get in or event stage side party tickets. This year, there will be new entertainment lined up throughout the state fair.
"We've got a lot of brand new things that are coming to the Illinois State Fair. One of the great things is we really beefed up our free entertainment stages. So the grand central stage is a free concert stage right in the heart of the fairgrounds," said Clark.
With 10 nights of live music, there is something for everyone. You can expect a mix from local artists, big headlines and upcoming artists.
"...Really up and coming artist that are really featuring a lot of stuff on TikTok, so we really hope its going to bring in a younger generation and really appeal to that crowd," said Clark.
A favorite for many events, such as the motor cycle races, demolition derbies, motocross, and truck and tractor pulls will not be available during this years state fair due to construction. The Multi-Purpose Arena will not be finished in time for the fair, but will be ready to host all of the missed events next year.
"The MPA is actually going to be closed for this year's state fair. Construction is underway right now to renovate that whole facility," said Clark.
To learn more about the upcoming events, concerts and tickets, visit this link.
