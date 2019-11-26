CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It's been a busy year for Willard Airport and the months ahead might be getting even busier.
Tonight at a Champaign city council meeting, Willard Airport Executive Director Tim Bannon will be presenting improvements to air travel.
"We have quite a few projects going on (with) the airfield generally. A runway reconstruction, terminal entrance will be redone and a couple of other projects on the airfield. and we'll go over those in a little bit of detail and kind of all the activities going on at the airport," said Bannon.
He said it's been a while since leaders have presented their new ideas and plans. They want to keep both council members and the public informed about the future of the airport.
He wouldn't go into full details about the plans ahead, but WAND will update as more information becomes available at Monday's council meeting.