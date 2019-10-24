CHAPIN, Ill. (WAND) - A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket has been sold in Chapin!
The winning ticket, which matched the numbers 5-12-50-61-69 but missed the Powerball number, was part of the evening drawing Wednesday. Chapin Fast Stop (1715 U.S. Highway 67) sold the ticket and will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winner.
"The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights," lottery officials said in a press release. "Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize."
This Powerball drawing led to over 16,400 prizes handing out. They ranged from $4 to $1,000,000. In total, players took home over $1,086,000.