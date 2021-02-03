MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Anthony S. Chapple is withdrawing his candidacy for Decatur City Council.
He filed a withdrawal of candidacy on Feb. 2.
The Feb. 23 consolidated primary will still be conducted, per state statute.
Chapple’s name will appear on the Feb. 23 consolidated primary ballot, however his name will not be on the April 6 consolidated ballot.
A notice will be placed in the polling place alerting voters to the fact that Chapple has withdrawn from the Feb. 23 consolidated primary election.
