SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two men are facing charges after a large amount of heroin and cocaine and a gun were found in a Springfield home.
On Thursday, Springfield Police narcotics officers, members of the Central Illinois Enforcement Group, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Springfield Police Emergency Response Team conducted a search warrant on a home in the 200 block of South Paul.
During the search, officers found large amount of cocaine, heroin, and a firearm.
Shedrick J. Jackson, 42, and Cory Jones, 47, were taken into custody.
Jackson faces charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
Jones faces charges of manufacture/delivery of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, and unlawful use of a weapon.