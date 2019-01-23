MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Three people were arrested following a violent home invasion in Mattoon.
Police said around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, 20-year-old Michael Castaneda of Mattoon and a 17-year-old both broke into an apartment in East Rudy Place.
The occupants of the apartment had been asleep in a bedroom, but woke up and confronted them.
Police said the juvenile pointed a stolen gun. A loaded gun was found inside the apartment.
The juvenile was charged with home invasion.
Castaneda was arrested and charged with home invasion, being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
An occupant of the apartment, 24-year-old Virgil Brown of Mattoon, was also arrested. He had an outstanding warrant in Coles County for Robbery.
Police said the incident stemmed from drug usage and an argument over a woman.