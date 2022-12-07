SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The charges against a 19-year-old from Lakewood were dismissed.
According to court records, the charges against David Owens were dismissed.
Owens was accused of Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault.
According to the Shelby County State's Attorney, on October 29, 2022, Owens confined an alleged victim against her will, while armed with a knife.
