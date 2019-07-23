DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Charges have been dropped against an accused murder suspect, according to Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott.
Charges against Ray M. James were dismissed on Tuesday, court records show.
On Aug. 9, 2018, Decatur Police officers responded to Main Street and Oakland Avenue on reports of a stabbing. Police found 24-year-old Cody Drew with five stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. James was charged with Drew's murder.
At the time of James' arrest, witnesses told police Drew had been playing a poker machine at the Winery tavern with a friend when two men entered the gaming area where they were. One of the men told Drew how to bet on the machine to win more money, and Drew took the man’s advice winning $150, the witness said. The man then demanded part of the winnings and Drew refused, the witness said.
A motion to dismiss was filed saying that the State received a final lab report on outstanding forensic testing. Also additional interviews of witnesses were conducted since the completion of the forensic testing. At this time there is insufficient evidence to proceed against James.
During a police interview with James, he told detectives he was at the Winery and “helping a white kid win money.” He told police he left the winery and came across someone else “fighting with a white guy.” He said he didn’t “know or remember” what started the fight or what actually happened.
WAND-TV has reached out to the Decatur Police Department for a statement and are waiting for a response.
At this time the Macon County State's Attorney said the case is still ongoing.