ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Illinois have announced charges in the death of a state trooper shot while on the job.
The St. Clair County State's Attorney charged Chris Grant with first degree murder in the death of Illinois State Police Trooper Nicholas Hopkins.
Hopkins died Friday evening after he was shot delivering a warrant earlier that morning. The 33-year-old spent 10 years working for the Illinois State Police.
As for Grant, a judge set his bail at $5 million dollars. He's currently in custody in the St. Clair County Jail.