CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Days after the fire that destroyed Shores' Jewelry, a family business in Mattoon, a Charleston family business is involved in helping them get back on their feet. The owners of the bar hosted a fundraising event in honor of the Shores family. Tammy Bell, one of the owners of Ike's Bar, expressed how it feels to lose a business to a fire.
"About a year ago we owned Mothers up on the square," Bell said. "It was devastating."
However, she remembered most - how it felt when the community lent a hand. Bell described the support as phenomenal. Since the news of the Mattoon fire, Bell and her family paid it forward to the Shores family, along with a few drinks.
"All the proceeds go to them [Shores family] and I'll be giving a percentage of my sales to them," Bell said.
For Jason Shores, the overflow of support is described as humbling.
"It makes you humble to realize that there's someone who has your back," Shores said. "I couldn't be more happy - more thrilled to live in a small community where people are willing to do anything for you."