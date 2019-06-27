CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston firefighters were called to extinguish a fire in an abandoned mobile home.
Crews were called to the 600 block of W. State Lot 5 around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
Firefighters found fire on the floor of the living room of a mobile home.
The home was abandoned at the time of the fire.
It was quickly extinguished.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by the Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Department, and Ameren CIPS.