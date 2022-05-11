CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois doughnut shop has been named one of the best in America!
Revival City Doughnuts is one of the top 25 in the United States, according to the publication Feast and Field. Readers were surveyed to come up with the rankings.
The company's website said its goal is to "redeem the word doughnut to its original form." It calls its doughnuts "soft, pillowy (and) delicious" and "are an experience that will bring you back."
The business is open from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday to Saturday. It is closed the rest of each week, per the website.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.