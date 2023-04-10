CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston family escaped after part of their home caught fire Saturday.
Around 3:30 p.m. the Charleston Fire Department was called to 890 1st St. in Charleston for a report of a structure fire.
Crews found fire and smoke coming from a garage that was attached to a two-story home. The fire had worked its way from the exterior and into the interior of the garage attic.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. A box alarm was requested to bring in additional personnel.
The residents were home at the time of the fire and were able to escape.
Crews were on scene until around 4:40 p.m.
The Charleston Fire Department said the fire started as a controlled burn in a burn pit, when the wind blew debris onto some leaves. The leaves along a fence line caught fire and traveled to the garage. The garage and backroom addition to the house suffered moderate fire and water damage.
The fire was ruled accidental in nature.
No injuries were reported.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, Charleston Police Dept, Charleston Building Department, Coles-Moultrie County 911, and Ameren CIPS.
