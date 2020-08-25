CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department was called out to respond to a large garage fire Tuesday afternoon.
The call came in around 3:15 p.m. to the 200 block of W. Vine.
The detached garaged was fully involved in fire when crews arrived.
The resident of the home was not there at the time of the fire.
The garage is a total loss.
The fire also damaged a small storage shed on the property and another storage shed across the alley.
There was some melting siding on the home.
There was also a garage on an adjacent property that sustained some damage.
CFD was assisted by the Mattoon Fire Department, the Charleston Police Department, and the City of Charleston Building Department.
