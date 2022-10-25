CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department got a grant from FM Global, one of the largest commercial property insurers.
The fire prevention grant is for $1,440. FM Global representatives presented the award to Chief Steve Bennett at the Fire Station 2.
The award will be used for fire investigations to help investigators better investigate and determine the cause of a fire.
Fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide
The company has awarded grants to a number of Illinois-based organizations.
“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.