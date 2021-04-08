CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston firefighters were called out for a house fire early Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a two-story house in the 2200 block of 8th St. around 5:40 a.m.
A large amount of fire was coming from the roof when crews arrived.
The ladder truck was used to put out the bulk of the fire so crews could enter the house and put out hot spots.
The fire appears to have started on the second floor, CFD said.
The house sustained heavy fire and water damage throughout.
It was unoccupied and under renovation at the time of the fire.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries.
Crews were on scene until around 9:30 a.m.
The fire is still under investigation.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Dept., Charleston Police Dept, City of Charleston Building Dept. Coles-Moultrie County 911 and Ameren CIPS.
