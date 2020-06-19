CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police in Charleston say they arrested a man on charges of criminal sexual assault, possession of meth and threatening a public official.
Police say they were notified on April 29, of allegations of sexual assault from the Mattoon Police Department. Through the investigation police say they developed a suspect, Michael R. Howlett Jr., 28 of Charleston.
Police believe Howlett engaged in sexual acts with a 16-year-old female. After a two month long investigation police arrested Howlett on June 16. He was arrested at a local hotel in Charleston.
During his arrest police found concealed meth on him that he brought into the jail. While in jail, Howlett made threats to a correctional officer. Both resulted in additional charges.
Howlett is facing charges of criminal sexual assault, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution and threatening a public official.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.