CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man was arrested in Charleston after running from deputies.
27-year-old Louis Reyes is charged with fleeing and obstructing justice.
Just before noon Wednesday, a Coles County Sheriffs Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by 24-year-old Brianna Harshbarger of Charleston.
When the car stopped, police said Reyes, who was a passenger, got out and took off on foot.
Officers found Reyes in an empty field south of Rt. 316 just west of 1420E.
He had an active Coles County warrant for his arrest at the time of the stop.
The Coles County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Charleston Police Department, the Mattoon Police Department, Eastern Illinois University Police Department and local residents.