MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man is facing charges after being arrested for battery and drug possession.
43-year-old Steven Easton was arrested Saturday around 1:15 a.m. in the 600 block of North 21st St. in Mattoon.
Police said on Friday, they were called to the Triple Nickel Saloon in the 1800 block of Dewitt.
Witnesses said Easton had punched a male in the face and then left.
Easton was taken into custody Saturday.
Officers said he had meth and cocaine on him at the time of the arrest.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.