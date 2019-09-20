CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man is facing charges after police said he trespassed and stole someone's debit card.
Todd Hammond, 37, is charged with using another person's debit card and criminal trespass to property.
Charleston police said they got a call of someone saying their wallet had been stolen and their debit card was used without their permission.
Police said Hammond was using the debit card at a business he had previously been banned from.
He was taken to the Coles County Jail.