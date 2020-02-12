CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for armed robbery.
Alfred Jerry, 28, robbed Team Wireless in Charleston on May 2, 2019.
Jerry pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2019 to three counts including brandishing a firearm in the furtherance of robbery, obstructing commerce by robbery, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The robbery was captured on the store's video surveillance system.
In the recording, Jerry is shown wearing a mask, carrying a gun, and forcing employees into a back room.
He threatened to shoot the employees if they did not do what he wanted. He forced them to fill a trash bin with merchandise and took cash and keys from one employee.
Jerry was arrested just minutes after leaving the store on foot.
Police found a loaded revolver, stolen merchandise, and a ski mask containing DNA evidence that linked Jerry to the robbery.