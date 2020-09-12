DOUGLAS COUNTY, ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Douglas County Saturday.
Illinois State Police said t approximately 10:21 a.m. the 47-year-old man was traveling northbound on IL RT 130 at 850 N. Road. That's when he crashed into a Dodge Ram. The 47-year-old driver was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to a local hospital. The driver of the dodge was not injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
