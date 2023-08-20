CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston Fire Department was called out for a mobile home fire early Sunday morning.
Crews responded at 4:30 a.m. to the 500 block of N. Division St.
The mobile home was fully involved in flames with fire spreading to adjacent trailers.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
The mobile home was a complete loss.
The homeowner was not there at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Crews were on scene until about 9:20 a.m. putting out hot spots.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by Mattoon Fire Department, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, Ameren CIPS, and the American Red Cross.
