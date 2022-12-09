CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — Charleston Police arrested Joe Inboden after an investigation into a sexual abuse case involving a 9-year-old.
The case was initially reported to Mattoon Police but the assault occurred in Charleston. The victim said that Inboden had inappropriately touched her chest and told her not to tell anyone about it.
Detectives interviewed Inboden, who admitted to tickling the victim, but said any other touching was accidental.
According to the release from Charleston PD, "Inboden admitted the tickling/touching is more for his enjoyment, the victim does not always laugh, and that he does not always stop when the victim asks him to."
He also re-enacted his touching of the child by running his hands over his own sides and chest.
Inboden was arrested and placed in the Coles County Jail for aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13 years of age. After reviewing the case, the Coles County State's Attorney charged him with battery. Inboden's bond was set to $5,000.
